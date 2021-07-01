 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

JB Financial sets ESG goals for sustainable growth

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 15:14
JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong (fourth from left), Yoo Kwan-woo, chairman of JB Financial’s ESG Committee and the group’s executives pose for a photo during a ceremony to declare a new vision of an ESG-centered business. (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group Chairman Kim Ki-hong (fourth from left), Yoo Kwan-woo, chairman of JB Financial’s ESG Committee and the group’s executives pose for a photo during a ceremony to declare a new vision of an ESG-centered business. (JB Financial Group)


JB Financial Group on Thursday laid out mid-and long-term strategies to step up its sustainable business management focused on environmental, social and corporate governance values.

In a statement, the holding group of Jeonbuk Bank and Kwangju Bank introduced its ESG goals under a new company vision titled “Marching toward a better future with JB Financial.” 

The company will strive toward adopting a swift response to climate-related risks, achieving carbon neutrality, ethical management activities and enhance shareholders’ rights as well as diversify board composition, the statement read. 

The announcement came after the banking giant launched a decision-making body for ESG management under the board of directors in late March as investors have increasingly valued ESG standards alongside financial factors in their investment process in the wake of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the three pillars of ESG management, JB Financial has put top priority on environmental issues this year, officials said. 

Earlier this year, it became a signatory to the Carbon Disclosure Project -- a nonprofit organization established in the UK in 2000 that offers companies a system for measuring, recording and managing carbon emissions. As of 2019, 8,400 companies from 92 countries around the world participated in the CDP, and about 100 of those were in South Korea.

The group is currently planning to join the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures in the second half of the year. The TFCD is a global industry-led initiative created by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to encourage financial companies to voluntarily disclose climate-related risks to investors and lenders.

Meanwhile, ESG-related goals will be included in key performance indicators of JB Financial’s executives.

“With the new ESG strategies, JB Financial will closely communicate with customers, executives, shareholders, partners, and local communities and carry out sustainable management activities,” a JB Financial official said. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114