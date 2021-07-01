 Back To Top
Finance

Summer electricity demand to perk up amid economic recovery

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2021 - 11:51       Updated : Jul 1, 2021 - 11:51
(123rf)
(123rf)
Energy demand here is expected to rise over the summer in sync with the recovery of industrial activities and hotter-than-usual weather conditions, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The country's maximum electricity demand is estimated to range from 90.9 to 94.4 gigawatts (GW) during the peak of this summer, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ceiling is based on the assumption that the average temperature hits 30.2 C during the peak.

The estimated peak summer energy demand came to around 87.3-90.8 GW in 2020.

"Due to the improved COVID-19 situation, industrial activities are expected to increase over the summer," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea's energy reserve rate is set to range from 5.1 percent to 9.1 percent over the peak period.

The country plans to operate special monitoring on the energy supply from July 5 to Sept. 17. (Yonhap)



