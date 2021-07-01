[Eye Plus] Ironware culture of Goguryeo reborn in Blacksmith’s Village

Stretching from Seoul to Guri, Gyeonggi Province, Achasan Mountain is one of the best places to see traces of the Goguryeo dynasty, a period when Korea had the largest territory in its 5,000-year history, with its Achasanseong Fortress and over 80 sentry posts.





Located at the entrance of the mountain, the Goguryeo Blacksmith Village offers a glimpse into the lives of Goguryeo people and its flourishing ironware culture from some 1,500 years ago.





The folk village shows an actual blacksmith’s shop during Goguryeo dynasty with a large water mill and a two-story-high fire pot as well as traditional houses and tools used by blacksmiths.





The fact-based, authentic recreation of Goguryeo village made it a popular filming site for a number of popular historical Korean TV series, including “Legend.”



