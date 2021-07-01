New autonomous police system takes effect to offer community-oriented services

Police officials clap while unveiling a new sign at the Busan Police Agency on Jan. 4, 2021, in this photo provided by the agency. (Busan Police Agency)

An autonomous police system went into effect nationwide Thursday in what appears to be the biggest organizational change since the inauguration of the country's police 76 years ago.



The system was designed to disperse power within the police after President Moon Jae-in's reform of the prosecution service led to more investigative authority for the police. It is also aimed at providing people with more community-oriented policing services.



It came into being in accordance with the new act introduced early this year that detailed the organization and operation of the national police and the autonomous police.



Under the act, police duties are divided into three -- the national police tasked with security and intelligence gathering, the autonomous police dealing with matters closely related to people's livelihoods and public safety and the National Office of Investigation (NOI) focusing on general investigation.



In detail, the autonomous police will deal with matters such as drunk driving and domestic and school violence. Approximately 65,000 police officers, slightly more than half of the total national police force of 120,000, will be assigned to autonomous police duties.



Unlike before when the police force was under the jurisdiction of the central government, the autonomous police will be governed by a seven-strong committee under each of the country's 18 major cities and provinces.



Autonomous police forces have already unveiled their first missions tailored to their community needs, such as traffic safety for children in the southwestern city of Gwangju and establishing law and order on beaches in the eastern port city of Busan. South Chungcheong Province vowed to operate an emergency medical center for people who suffer injuries while drunk.



Getting budget for projects will become much easier and faster, as the central government is not involved in the decision making process.



President Moon Jae-in attached a special meaning to the introduction of the system.



"Ultimately, it is to protect the safety of the people and enhance their convenience," he wrote on his social messaging accounts.



It is very meaningful as it represents a "shift in the security paradigm" from the central government to local authorities, he added.



The president described it as a key task of his liberal administration in efforts to reform traditionally powerful investigative institutions.



But confusion could ensue for the time being, critics warned, as job assignments, the budget and personnel matters are not clearly and fully identified within the police. Resisting undue influence from local influential figures, if any, remains another concern, they said.



Moon pointed out it takes time for such a new system to be fully established and called for close cooperation among relevant organizations so that it can take root speedily. (Yonhap)