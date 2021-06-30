[Graphic News] Sales of fiction, poetry increase amid pandemic

Sales of fiction and poetry books at leading online bookstore Yes24 have grown this year as people spend more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
The sales volume of novels, poetry and dramas has risen 8.3 percent year-on-year so far this year, Yes24 announced. Their sales increased 21.4 percent year-on-year last year after decreasing 9.6 percent in 2019.
Among this year’s 100 bestsellers, 13 titles belonged to the category, which came in third after business books and children’s books, the data showed. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)