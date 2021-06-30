 Back To Top
National

Seoul keeps 4-person cap on private gatherings

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 17:06       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 17:06
This photo taken on June 20, 2021, shows a sign posted near the entrance of a bar in Seoul to inform customers that private gatherings of five or more people are not allowed under the current social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on June 20, 2021, shows a sign posted near the entrance of a bar in Seoul to inform customers that private gatherings of five or more people are not allowed under the current social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
The Seoul metropolitan government said Wednesday it is keeping a four-person cap on private gatherings amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, just hours before the rule was set to be relaxed.

The decision was reached at an emergency virtual meeting between Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the heads of all 25 local ward offices.

The city of Seoul registered 375 new cases Tuesday, its biggest daily increase this year, two days before it was set to raise the cap on private gatherings from four to six. (Yonhap)



