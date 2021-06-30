Seoul city reports this year's biggest jump in new coronavirus cases

Citizens wait to be tested at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul on Wednesday, with the country reporting 794 new cases on the day, the highest in 68 days. (Yonhap)

The city of Seoul on Wednesday reported this year's biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases, one day before the nation loosens social distancing rules.



The metropolitan government said 375 new cases were registered Tuesday, up 170 from the previous day. The previous highest number of daily cases this year was 329, set on Jan. 3.



Coronavirus infections in the capital soared late last year, reporting a record 552 daily cases on Dec. 24. The number was reduced to 100-200 levels this spring but began to spike again last week, logging average daily cases of 256 over the past seven-day period, according to the city government.



Seoul's test positivity rate was 1 percent Tuesday and 1.2 percent Monday.



Among the new cases, 368 were local infections and seven were imported cases. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city reached 49,987.



Nationwide, 794 more COVID-19 cases were reported, up 199 from the previous day, raising the total caseload to 156,961. The daily caseload marked the highest since April 23, when 797 cases were confirmed.



The sharp rise came as the country is set to implement eased distancing restrictions starting Thursday.



Under the new rules, private gatherings of up to six people will be permitted, an increase from the current four, in the greater Seoul area. Authorities plan to raise the ceiling to eight on July 15.



Restaurants, cafes and other businesses will be allowed to stay open till midnight, relaxed from the current 10 p.m.



But if infections continue to worsen, the government will tighten distancing rules again, officials said. (Yonhap)







