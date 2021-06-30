 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

No. of NK defectors entering resettlement center drops 85% on year to 57 in first half

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 16:12       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 16:47
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
Fifty-seven newly arrived North Korean defectors were admitted to the government-run resettlement education center in the first half of the year, an 85 percent drop from a year earlier amid the North's anti-coronavirus border closure, an official said Wednesday.

During the same period last year, 380 North Korean defectors entered the Hanawon resettlement center.

"The number of people entering Hanawon fell sharply as countries took antivirus measures, including blocking arrivals and restricting movement, due to COVID-19. ... This trend is likely to continue for a considerable period of time," the official at Hanawon said.

The number of North Korean defectors coming into South Korea totaled 33 in the first half of the year, according to the official.

Only two defectors appear to have entered the South in the second quarter, given that the number of incoming North Korean defectors was 31 in the first quarter of this year.

The figure is likely to be the lowest number of incoming defectors by quarter, though the unification ministry said it cannot officially confirm the number of defectors entering the South for the second quarter.

Usually, North Korean defectors receive three months of resettlement education at Hanawon after going through a period of questioning by the National Intelligence Service (NIS). (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114