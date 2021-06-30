 Back To Top
Business

Samsung, Deutsche Telekom to develop eco-friendly 5G smartphone

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:21       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 11:21
In this file photo taken on April 7, 2021, a consumer looks at smartphones from Samsung Electronics Co. at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. has signed a partnership with Germany's telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG to develop an environment-friendly 5G smartphone, company officials said Wednesday.

Their strategic partnership for sustainability was signed during the Mobile World Congress 2021, according to officials. The deal includes collaboration in developing a "green smartphone" that is easy to repair and equipped with a removable battery. It is expected to be released by end-2022.

The two sides also agreed to join forces to expand utilization periods of smartphones. They will launch an expanded recycling program for cell phones in October.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, already ran such a program with Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Poland, where they bought back used phones and refurbished them.

The two companies said they are also developing a program to compensate for costs incurred in mobile device recycling. It may include a donation to nongovernmental organizations when a device is sold.

"Samsung and Deutsche Telekom believe innovation and sustainability are not mutually exclusive; and together, we will foster more sustainable business models for the entire ICT industry," said Stephanie Choi, head of marketing at Samsung's mobile communications business. (Yonhap)
