LG Electronics to launch Mini LED TVs this week

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows the company's new QNED Mini LED TV. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its Mini LED TVs will hit the shelves this week as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the premium TV market.



Starting with North America, LG's QNED Mini LED TVs will be available in major markets, including Europe, South Korea and Japan.



Its first Mini LED TV comes in 65-, 75- and 86-inch sizes in 4K and 8K resolutions. In South Korea, four QNED Mini LED TV models will be sold with prices ranging from 5.09 million won ($4,500) to 16.8 million won for 8K models and 3.19 million won to 8.2 million won for 4K models.



LG's QNED Mini LED TV, which was introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, is its first TV product to combine quantum dot and NanoCell solutions.



Its 86-inch 8K model has almost 30,000 mini LEDs and 2,500 dimming zones, providing a more enhanced contrast ratio and brightness than existing LCD TVs.



LG hopes its Mini LED TVs can increase its presence in the premium TV market with OLED TVs.



In the global premium TV market, referring to TVs priced above $2,500, LG was the second-largest player with a market share of 24.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, far behind its rival Samsung Electronics Co. with 46.6 percent, according to data from market researcher Omdia. (Yonhap)