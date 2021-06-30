 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Electronics to launch Mini LED TVs this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 10:13       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 10:13
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows the company's new QNED Mini LED TV. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows the company's new QNED Mini LED TV. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its Mini LED TVs will hit the shelves this week as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the premium TV market.

Starting with North America, LG's QNED Mini LED TVs will be available in major markets, including Europe, South Korea and Japan.

Its first Mini LED TV comes in 65-, 75- and 86-inch sizes in 4K and 8K resolutions. In South Korea, four QNED Mini LED TV models will be sold with prices ranging from 5.09 million won ($4,500) to 16.8 million won for 8K models and 3.19 million won to 8.2 million won for 4K models.

LG's QNED Mini LED TV, which was introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, is its first TV product to combine quantum dot and NanoCell solutions.

Its 86-inch 8K model has almost 30,000 mini LEDs and 2,500 dimming zones, providing a more enhanced contrast ratio and brightness than existing LCD TVs.

LG hopes its Mini LED TVs can increase its presence in the premium TV market with OLED TVs.

In the global premium TV market, referring to TVs priced above $2,500, LG was the second-largest player with a market share of 24.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, far behind its rival Samsung Electronics Co. with 46.6 percent, according to data from market researcher Omdia. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114