S. Korea to launch annual meetings with Fitch this week

Fitch Ratings (AP-Yonhap)

South Korea will begin its annual consultation meetings with global rating agency Fitch Ratings this week over the country's economic conditions, Seoul's finance ministry said Wednesday.



The government will hold online meetings with the agency from Wednesday to July 8 to discuss the country's economic situations and its growth outlook.



Fitch will hold a series of meetings with officials from the finance ministry, the Bank of Korea, the Ministry of Unification and other institutions.



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will hold a virtual meeting on July 5 with James McCormack, managing director at Fitch, to discuss South Korea's economic recovery and the government's second-half economic policy plan.



Fitch has maintained its credit rating on Asia's fourth-largest economy at "AA-," the fourth-highest level on the company's table, since 2012, with a stable rating outlook. (Yonhap)