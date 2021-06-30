 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

New home permits climb 20% in Jan.-May

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 09:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
New home permits in South Korea swelled nearly 20 percent in the first five months of the year amid rising housing prices, the government said Wednesday.

Construction permits issued for new homes stood at 186,743 units in the January-May period, up 19.9 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

New construction permits in the South Korean capital of Seoul spiked 39.6 percent to 30,915 over the cited period.

New home permits issued in the capital area, which includes the western port of Incheon and the adjacent province of Gyeonggi, gained 11.1 percent on-year to 94,144, and those in the rest of the country surged 30.4 percent to 92,599.

By type, construction permits for new apartments swelled 22.1 percent on-year to 139,468 units, and those for other types of housing, such as row and detached houses, expanded 13.9 percent.

Yet the number of groundbreakings for new homes sank 23.8 percent on-year to 226,694 units during the five-month period.

The ministry also said home transactions in South Korea jumped 16.8 percent on-year to 97,524 in May due to rising housing prices.

The number of homes changing hands in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country's 50 million people, surged 17.8 percent to 47,389, with that in the rest of the country increasing 15.9 percent.

But home transactions in Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 2.5 percent on-year to 470,401 in the first five months of the year, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114