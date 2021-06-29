 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Samsung ranks 2nd in European wearables market in Q1: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 30, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 30, 2021 - 10:00




Samsung Electronics was the second-largest vendor of wearable devices in Europe in the first quarter of the year, although its market share declined as archrival Apple expanded its presence.

Samsung posted a 16.1 percent market share in the January-March period in the European market, down from 16.8 percent a year earlier, according to the latest report from market researcher International Data Corp.

The South Korean tech giant shipped 3.5 million wearable products in the region in the first quarter, up 27.2 percent from a year earlier, but its growth was below the industry average of 33 percent. (Yonhap)





By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
