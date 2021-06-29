 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops largest-storage MLCC for 5G phones

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 17:18       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 17:23

1005 MLCCs (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)
1005 MLCCs (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said Tuesday the company has developed a multi-layer ceramic capacitor with the largest storage capacity for 5G smartphones.

Known as MLCC, the component enables stable supply and control of electric charge within electronic devices. It is as thin as human hair. At least 1,000 capacitors are needed for today’s smartphones per unit.

The Samsung unit said the latest MLCC is 1.0 millimeter by 0.5 millimeter and is capable of storing 27 microfarads of electric charge.

By changing the core raw material and innovating the processing method, the company has successfully increased the storage capacity by 20 percent from its predecessor, it said.

It has developed the tiniest power for MLCCs – 50 nanometers – to make the layers even thinner.

It is more suitable for application processors and graphic processing units in high-performance smartphones, the company said.

“Along with the expanding commercialization of 5G, demand for ultra-fine, high-performance MLCCs is growing rapidly,” said Kim Du-young, executive vice president at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. “Samsung will continue efforts to develop new proprietary materials and innovate processing methods to keep its leading position in the market.”

Samsung is the world’s second biggest provider of MLCCs with around 23 percent share, according to industry forecasts.


By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114