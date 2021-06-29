Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops largest-storage MLCC for 5G phones

1005 MLCCs (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics said Tuesday the company has developed a multi-layer ceramic capacitor with the largest storage capacity for 5G smartphones.
Known as MLCC, the component enables stable supply and control of electric charge within electronic devices. It is as thin as human hair. At least 1,000 capacitors are needed for today’s smartphones per unit.
The Samsung unit said the latest MLCC is 1.0 millimeter by 0.5 millimeter and is capable of storing 27 microfarads of electric charge.
By changing the core raw material and innovating the processing method, the company has successfully increased the storage capacity by 20 percent from its predecessor, it said.
It has developed the tiniest power for MLCCs – 50 nanometers – to make the layers even thinner.
It is more suitable for application processors and graphic processing units in high-performance smartphones, the company said.
“Along with the expanding commercialization of 5G, demand for ultra-fine, high-performance MLCCs is growing rapidly,” said Kim Du-young, executive vice president at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. “Samsung will continue efforts to develop new proprietary materials and innovate processing methods to keep its leading position in the market.”
Samsung is the world’s second biggest provider of MLCCs with around 23 percent share, according to industry forecasts.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)