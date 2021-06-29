Marvel Future Revolution signals Netmarble’s aggressive global expansion in second half

Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)





In an ambitious push for a global audience, South Korean game firm Netmarble on Tuesday showcased Marvel Future Revolution, an open world role-playing game featuring Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America and other beloved characters from Marvel Comics.



During a media showcase held at its headquarters in Guro-gu, western Seoul, Netmarble executives unveiled the details of the new title, set for a global launch in 240 countries and territories in the second half of the year. The event also kicked off preregistrations for the game.



“Marvel Future Revolution offers simplified controls and aims to absorb light users who feel difficulty playing massively multiplayer online RPG,” said Cho Doo-hyun, a project executive at Netmarble Monster who spearheaded the development of the game. Netmarble Monster is a game development studio under Netmarble.



Cho added that when users play Marvel Future Revolution, they would feel as if they’re playing three different games -- a scenario-based console game, action game and role-playing game.



Marvel Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely new world. As villains invade the planet, the users’ mission is to select their favorite heroes and work together to defend the universe from the villains.



Netmarble took a twist on the simplistic narrative with dynamic content. In the game, users can enjoy defense objectives, raids and search and rescue missions. Also, the game supports 4 vs. 4, 10 vs. 10 and 50 vs. 50 real-time combat modes.





Netmarble CEO Kwon Young-sik speaks at a media showcase held at company headquarters in Guro-gu, western Seoul, Tuesday. (Netmarble)