 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Assembly committee adopts resolution against Japan's Fukushima water release plan

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 13:35       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 13:35
Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the ruling Democratic Party, acting chairperson of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, taps the gavel during its plenary session on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the ruling Democratic Party, acting chairperson of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, taps the gavel during its plenary session on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A South Korean parliamentary committee on Tuesday approved a resolution condemning Japan's plan to dump contaminated water from its destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee unanimously passed the resolution, which also calls on Tokyo to take sufficient measures to ensure the safety of radioactive water at the Fukushima plant.

The resolution was prepared by ruling and opposition parties after the Japanese government announced a decision in April to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years.

"The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea strongly condemns the Japanese government's unilateral decision to release Fukushima's contaminated radioactive wastewater into the sea and urges the immediate withdrawal of the decision," the resolution said.

"The National Assembly will never tolerate any action by the Japanese government that could harm the health of our people," it said, asking the Seoul government to devise effective countermeasures and take an active diplomatic response.

The resolution then asks Tokyo to choose the method for treating radioactive water through close consultations with neighboring countries, including South Korea.

It demands that the Japanese government scientifically and thoroughly verify the safety issues related to the contaminated Fukushima water and the South Korean government participate in the IAEA's joint investigation team to ensure transparent disclosure of the contaminated water treatment process.

The resolution is to be presented to the Assembly's plenary session slated for Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114