[News Focus] Women, young workers hit harder by COVID-19 on jobs

A woman is interviewed during an online job fair, hosted by Namyangju City Hall in Gyeonggi Province in May last year. (Namyangju City)



SEJONG -- Data on government payouts for people who have lost their jobs indicates that men and women in their 20s in South Korea were hit hardest by the pandemic over the past 1 1/2 years.



In addition, the novel coronavirus dealt a worse blow to women than men in terms of job security, data held by the Korea Employment Information Service showed.



The monthly tally of recipients of unemployment benefits reached 712,400 in May. This marked a 67.4 percent increase from 425,390 in December 2019, a month before COVID-19 hit the nation.



There was a certain level of gender disparity: While male workers posted a 57.5 percent increase in the number of benefit recipients over the 17-month period, the figure for female workers surged by 77.3 percent.



In almost all age groups, the numbers of women on benefits grew faster than the corresponding numbers for men: 59.5 percent vs. 36.5 percent for people in their 30s; 78.1 percent vs. 44 percent for people in their 40s; 61.8 percent vs. 45.1 percent for people in their 50s; and 100.4 percent vs. 74 percent for people in their 60s.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)