Business

SK Telecom teams up with Genesys to launch AI call centers

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 10:02       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 10:02
SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters is shown in this undated photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters is shown in this undated photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has teamed up with US call center technology company Genesys to launch a contact center service powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

AI call centers have recently risen in popularity as they can reduce tasks handled by traditional call center agents by using speech recognition and natural language processing technology to respond to simple and repetitive user queries.

SK Telecom said it has partnered with Genesys, which provides call center software to over 10,000 companies across 100 countries, to integrate their technologies for a cloud-based AI call center service.

The two companies aim to become the top player in South Korea's cloud contact center market by 2024.

The latest partnership comes as local telecom rivals have expanded in AI call center services.

KT Corp. introduced its AI call center platform to Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp.'s customer service system in February this year.

LG Uplus Corp. also launched an AI call center service earlier this month by partnering with IT affiliate LG CNS Co. (Yonhap)
