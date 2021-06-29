 Back To Top
Business

Samsung unveils new smartwatch interface

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 09:57       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 09:57
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows its new smartwatch interface One UI Watch. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows its new smartwatch interface One UI Watch. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled its new smartwatch interface that will run on the upcoming unified wearable operating system (OS) with Google as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the wearable device market.

Samsung introduced One UI Watch at its virtual session of this year's Mobile World Congress, saying the new interface aims to deliver a more connected experience between the Galaxy Watch and smartphones.

One UI Watch will be available for new OS jointly developed by Samsung and Google. The two companies last month said they will combine their wearable OS -- Samsung's Tizen OS and Google's Wear OS.

Samsung said its upcoming Galaxy Watch, which will be unveiled at the Unpacked event later this summer, will be the first device to feature the new interface and unified platform.

"As part of the new experience, once you install watch-compatible apps on your smartphone, they will be swiftly downloaded onto your smartwatch," Samsung said. "And if you block calls and messages from your watch, they will now be blocked on your smartphone too."

The unified wearable OS will also support new features with popular third-party apps that can be downloaded from Google Play directly on users' Galaxy Watch.

Samsung also announced it will create an upgraded watch face design tool, which will help Android developers and designers make new watch faces more easily. (Yonhap)
