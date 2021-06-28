 Back To Top
Business

Posco E&C to start sales of the Sharp Gwangyang Bay Cent in July

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 18:23       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 18:23
Posco Engineering & Construction will start pre-sales of its premium The Sharp brand apartments in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, in July, the company said Monday.

The construction firm said it will begin receiving orders for 727 units of The Sharp Gwangyang Bay Cent, an apartment complex comprising of five apartment buildings in Hwanggeum-dong in Gwangyang.

The buildings are as high as 33 stories, according to the company. The available apartments range in size from 84 square meters to 117 square meters, with 434 households supplied for the smallest version.

The apartment complex will also feature various community facilities, including a water park and a sky lounge for residents, the company added.

Located in the center of the Gwangyang Bay Area Free Economic Zone, it is adjacent to Posco’s Gwangyang steel mill and offers accessibility to many popular destinations in the city, the company explained.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
