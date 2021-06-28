[Graphic News] E-scooter accidents in Seoul rise sharply over past 3 years

The number of accidents involving e-scooters in Seoul more than tripled between 2018 and 2020, the fire authorities said.
The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters said it had responded to 366 e-scooter accidents over the three years: 57 in 2018, 117 in 2019 and 192 in 2020.
The increase reflects the vehicles’ increased popularity.
Collisions between e-scooters and cars were the most frequent, accounting for 107 accidents, or 29.2 percent of the total.
There were 25 collisions between e-scooters and pedestrians, which made up 6.8 percent of all the accidents. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
