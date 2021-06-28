 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Changdeokgung’s nocturnal splendor to be showcased virtually

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:33       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:35
 
(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)
(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)

Now that the muggy summer days are here, the state-run Cultural Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will invite visitors to experience a royal palace in Seoul on a summer night.

Nighttime tours of Changdeokgung will be made available online starting Tuesday so that disadvantaged people outside the capital can experience the popular Moonlight Trip to the palace and its grounds.

After receiving “moonlight packages,” participants can use virtual reality to roam freely around the spacious grounds of the palace and walk through its tall gates. Participants can also make their own “cheongsa chorong,” red and blue silk lanterns that were traditionally used at Korean weddings. 


(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)
(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)

The non-face-to-face event will commence Tuesday at Sorokdo National Hospital in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. From July 6-16, the organizers will reach out to some 20 children’s centers in North Chungcheong Province and North and South Jeolla provinces to deliver the moonlight packages and quarantine supplies.

In addition, face-to-face events will kick off July 9 at Jeungdo Elementary School and Imja Elementary School in Sinan-gun, South Jeolla Province.

According to the organizing agencies, the aim of the trip is to introduce people to the nation’s beautiful history and harmony.


By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114