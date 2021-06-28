Changdeokgung’s nocturnal splendor to be showcased virtually

(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)



Now that the muggy summer days are here, the state-run Cultural Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will invite visitors to experience a royal palace in Seoul on a summer night.



Nighttime tours of Changdeokgung will be made available online starting Tuesday so that disadvantaged people outside the capital can experience the popular Moonlight Trip to the palace and its grounds.



After receiving “moonlight packages,” participants can use virtual reality to roam freely around the spacious grounds of the palace and walk through its tall gates. Participants can also make their own “cheongsa chorong,” red and blue silk lanterns that were traditionally used at Korean weddings.







(Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center)