 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Civic groups demand state antitrust regulator look into 'unfair' Coupang Eats contract terms

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 15:30
Civic groups call on Coupang Eats, a major food delivery platform, to come up with measures to protect businesses from ill-intentioned customers on last Wednesday, in front of the company's headquarters in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Civic groups call on Coupang Eats, a major food delivery platform, to come up with measures to protect businesses from ill-intentioned customers on last Wednesday, in front of the company's headquarters in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Civic groups filed a complaint with the state antitrust regulator Monday to review "unfair" contract terms of Coupang Eats, a major food delivery platform, following the death of a restaurateur, who had been under stress over a bad reviewer.

Several civic groups, including the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, took the case to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC), slamming the delivery giant for lack of protective measures for businesses from malicious reviews and outrageous demands from customers.

In late May, the restaurateur died after suffering a stroke earlier that month. According to the civic groups, she was under enormous pressure over how to handle a customer who complained about the food delivered using the app and demanded a full refund.

Unlike other delivery applications, Coupang Eats does not allow businesses to write a reply to a review and does not have clear-cut guidelines for refunds, although managing one's online reputation is a critical part of running a successful business.

Activists claimed that the case demonstrated the difficulties facing small businesses, which have to deal with unscrupulous reviewers without a proper communication outlet to do so. And the delivery company, in turn, uses those reviews in evaluating businesses and can expel them from the platform.

They urged the FTC to thoroughly review Coupang Eats' contract terms to guarantee fair business practices.

"Business owners have been left with no options but to accept excessive demands from consumers" in order to remain on the platform for survival, the activists said. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114