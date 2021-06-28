 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea to hold a major global EV event in 2024

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 17:47       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 17:50
An electric vehicle is plugged in at a charging station (123rf)
An electric vehicle is plugged in at a charging station (123rf)

The Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition will take place in South Korea in 2024, the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers announced Monday.

EVS, an annual event thought of as the Olympic Games of electric vehicles, is organized by the World Electric Vehicle Association to provide a platform for discussion and exchanges among automakers and researchers concerning major trends in the industry and cutting-edge technologies.

The 2024 meeting will be the 34th installment of the event, since it was first held in 1969.

It will be the third EVS to take place in South Korea, following 2002 and 2015.

The Electric Vehicle Association of Asia Pacific has appointed Sunwoo Myoung-ho, the former president of the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers, as its next president. Sunwoo will also serve as the vice president of the World Electric Vehicle Association.

EVAAP is the Asian representative of the World Electric Vehicle Association. The Korean Society of Automotive Engineers is to represent South Korea’s membership.


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
