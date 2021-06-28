 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Best Brand] KNJ BIO blends Eastern, Western medicine

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 29, 2021 - 00:37       Updated : Jun 29, 2021 - 00:37
KNJ BIO’s health supplement product lineup (KNJ BIO)
KNJ BIO’s health supplement product lineup (KNJ BIO)

HEALTH FUNCTIONAL FOOD
KNJ BIO

KimNamJoo BIO is a local maker of health supplements that incorporate both Asian herbs and modern Western medicine.

The firm was established in 1978 by Kim Nam-joo, a certified doctor of pharmacy in South Korea and a doctor of Asian medicine in China and the US.

Since the company was founded, KNJ BIO has endeavored to introduce novel health supplement products by marrying natural substances with traditional medicinal ingredients.

Using this approach, KNJ BIO says it has created products that boost the immune system and enhance and restore health.

The company’s main products include A-Zyme, Panax Tong, Chunglacto and Wonsamchil, whose intended effects range from strengthening the liver and purifying the blood to improving circulation and bowel health. The products also enhance memory and alleviate menstrual pain and acne, according to the company.

The company said it will continue to develop health supplements for people from different age groups to offset the effects of aging, chemicals and pollution.

Backed by Kim’s 40 years of practice using both Asian herbs and Western medicine, KNJ BIO has accumulated a database of over 40,000 clients.

KNJ BIO strictly adheres to the standards and good manufacturing practices promulgated by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114