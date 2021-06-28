[Best Brand] KNJ BIO blends Eastern, Western medicine

KNJ BIO’s health supplement product lineup (KNJ BIO)



HEALTH FUNCTIONAL FOOD

KNJ BIO



KimNamJoo BIO is a local maker of health supplements that incorporate both Asian herbs and modern Western medicine.



The firm was established in 1978 by Kim Nam-joo, a certified doctor of pharmacy in South Korea and a doctor of Asian medicine in China and the US.



Since the company was founded, KNJ BIO has endeavored to introduce novel health supplement products by marrying natural substances with traditional medicinal ingredients.



Using this approach, KNJ BIO says it has created products that boost the immune system and enhance and restore health.



The company’s main products include A-Zyme, Panax Tong, Chunglacto and Wonsamchil, whose intended effects range from strengthening the liver and purifying the blood to improving circulation and bowel health. The products also enhance memory and alleviate menstrual pain and acne, according to the company.



The company said it will continue to develop health supplements for people from different age groups to offset the effects of aging, chemicals and pollution.



Backed by Kim’s 40 years of practice using both Asian herbs and Western medicine, KNJ BIO has accumulated a database of over 40,000 clients.



KNJ BIO strictly adheres to the standards and good manufacturing practices promulgated by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.