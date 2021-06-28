 Back To Top
National

[Best Brand] NLCS Jeju offers top-notch college preparatory education

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:41       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 16:43
Students and teachers at North London Collegiate School Jeju (NLCS Jeju)
Students and teachers at North London Collegiate School Jeju (NLCS Jeju)
North London Collegiate School Jeju, a boarding school for students aged 4 to 18, has been at the center of South Korea’s education scene, providing elite college preparatory education for those wanting to grow as global citizens.

The international school on Jeju Island is one of the most successful and academically respected institutions across Korea and across Asia.

The school has consistently ranked high on the list of global schools that offer International Baccalaureate programs and in 2020 was named the best in Korea and among the top 25 in the world. The school credits these achievements to its academic atmosphere, its exceptional teaching, and the talent and work ethic of its students.

There are eight boarding houses at NLCS Jeju. At each one, six to seven adults provide care and support students on a daily basis. Some 400 students are currently boarders, according to the school.

NLCS Jeju says its pastoral system is typical of successful British boarding schools, which consider every student a member of a house that provides a sense of belonging and identity.

The school also seeks to provide experience-based education to students through numerous extracurricular programs.

The school allows students to choose from more than 150 activities in categories such as the arts, music, sports, service, debate and academic society initiatives.
