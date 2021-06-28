[Best Brand] Forever Aloe Vera Gel aims to help people boost immune system this summer

Aidan George O Hare, CEO of Forever Korea

ALOE

Forever Living Products



As the weather gets hotter, more people are keen to find ways to better strengthen their immunity. Of various products, aloe is gaining popularity as an enriched food that helps boost immunity. A growing number of people realize that aloe is not only good for their skin, but also for raising the level of immunity and, in particular, drinkable aloe gel products are attracting consumers’ attention.



Forever Living Products, established in 1978 in Phoenix, is the world’s largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products and operates in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.



Forever Korea under CEO Aidan George O Hare, along with the Korean office of Forever Living Products, launched Forever Aloe Vera Gel in April via NS home shopping.





Forever Aloe Vera Gel