[Best Brand] Forever Aloe Vera Gel aims to help people boost immune system this summer

Aidan George O Hare, CEO of Forever Korea
ALOE
Forever Living Products
As the weather gets hotter, more people are keen to find ways to better strengthen their immunity. Of various products, aloe is gaining popularity as an enriched food that helps boost immunity. A growing number of people realize that aloe is not only good for their skin, but also for raising the level of immunity and, in particular, drinkable aloe gel products are attracting consumers’ attention.
Forever Living Products, established in 1978 in Phoenix, is the world’s largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products and operates in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Forever Korea under CEO Aidan George O Hare, along with the Korean office of Forever Living Products, launched Forever Aloe Vera Gel in April via NS home shopping.
Forever Aloe Vera Gel
Forever Aloe Vera Gel uses 100 percent raw aloe vera inner leaf gel, as opposed to enriched freeze-dried powder, to prevent the loss of performance and elements of Aloe Vera Gel. The product is made through the US patented stabilization manufacturing technology.
Moreover, 99.7 percent of the ingredients comprises Aloe Vera Gel, while the remainder includes vitamin C and citric acid, excluding any sugar, gluten or purified water. It is directly imported from Germany through the packaging of Tetra Pak.
Forever Living Products’ aloe gel products obtained the world’s first certification from the International Aloe Science Council in 1985. The products have received both kosher and halal certifications. Product purchases are available online now.
According to a Forever Korea official, “Under the pandemic, it is significant to boost immunity, and aloe is an outstanding alternative. We recommend you to use Forever Aloe Gel certified by IASC to enhance your immunity and skin health.”
Aloe contains abundant polysaccharide, which activates macrophages, or cells that help boost immunity, maintain immunity balance and are in charge of detecting toxic substances such as viruses. In addition, it helps reinforce the performance of natural killer cells, which can destroy virus-infected cells or cancer cells.
Forever Living Products runs a 29.7 million-square-meter farm in the vast plains of Texas and the Dominican Republic, the most optimal habitat for aloe.
By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com
)