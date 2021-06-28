 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Best Brand] Forever Aloe Vera Gel aims to help people boost immune system this summer

By Kang Sue-min
Published : Jul 2, 2021 - 17:34       Updated : Jul 2, 2021 - 17:40
Aidan George O Hare, CEO of Forever Korea
Aidan George O Hare, CEO of Forever Korea
ALOE
Forever Living Products

As the weather gets hotter, more people are keen to find ways to better strengthen their immunity. Of various products, aloe is gaining popularity as an enriched food that helps boost immunity. A growing number of people realize that aloe is not only good for their skin, but also for raising the level of immunity and, in particular, drinkable aloe gel products are attracting consumers’ attention.

Forever Living Products, established in 1978 in Phoenix, is the world’s largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products and operates in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Forever Korea under CEO Aidan George O Hare, along with the Korean office of Forever Living Products, launched Forever Aloe Vera Gel in April via NS home shopping.

Forever Aloe Vera Gel
Forever Aloe Vera Gel
Forever Aloe Vera Gel uses 100 percent raw aloe vera inner leaf gel, as opposed to enriched freeze-dried powder, to prevent the loss of performance and elements of Aloe Vera Gel. The product is made through the US patented stabilization manufacturing technology.

Moreover, 99.7 percent of the ingredients comprises Aloe Vera Gel, while the remainder includes vitamin C and citric acid, excluding any sugar, gluten or purified water. It is directly imported from Germany through the packaging of Tetra Pak.

Forever Living Products’ aloe gel products obtained the world’s first certification from the International Aloe Science Council in 1985. The products have received both kosher and halal certifications. Product purchases are available online now.

According to a Forever Korea official, “Under the pandemic, it is significant to boost immunity, and aloe is an outstanding alternative. We recommend you to use Forever Aloe Gel certified by IASC to enhance your immunity and skin health.”

Aloe contains abundant polysaccharide, which activates macrophages, or cells that help boost immunity, maintain immunity balance and are in charge of detecting toxic substances such as viruses. In addition, it helps reinforce the performance of natural killer cells, which can destroy virus-infected cells or cancer cells.

Forever Living Products runs a 29.7 million-square-meter farm in the vast plains of Texas and the Dominican Republic, the most optimal habitat for aloe.

By Kang Sue-min (sue4161@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114