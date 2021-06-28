Chief state auditor offers to resign amid speculation on his political ambition

Choe Jae-hyeong, chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), speaks to reporters in front of the BAI headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Choe Jae-hyeong, head of South Korea's state audit agency, offered to step down Monday in what is viewed as a prelude to joining the presidential election race.



If President Moon Jae-in accepts his resignation, the chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) would quit the job half a year before his four-year term finishes.



Choe told reporters that he had tendered his resignation earlier in the day. He added he had thought that it is "inappropriate" to carry on his duty amid "plenty of disputes" over his position.



He apologized to the people, the president and other BAI officials for resigning ahead of the end of his tenure.



The former judge is widely expected to seek to run in next year's presidential election as an opposition candidate.



Choe, however, stopped short of clarifying whether or when he would declare his political bid.



He has been at odds with Cheong Wa Dae since the BAI's controversial audit on the Moon administration's policy of closing the Wolsong-1 reactor, the nation's second-oldest nuclear power plant, at an early date.



It is in line with Moon's campaign to phase out the country's use of nuclear energy in favor of renewable ones.



The nuclear reactor's economic viability was unreasonably undervalued in the government's study, according to the results of the BAI's probe last year. (Yonhap)



