Finance

Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid valuation pressure

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2021 - 09:27       Updated : Jun 28, 2021 - 09:27
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday on increased valuation pressure after the key stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) edged up 1.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to trade at 3,304.29 points as of 9:15 a.m.

The Kospi finished the previous session at a record high of 3,302.84 points, fueled by a massive infrastructure package in the United States.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Internet portal operator Naver climbed 0.12 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.35 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,128.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
