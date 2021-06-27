 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Minister vows to act 'more quickly' for resumption of dialogue with NK

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 20:02       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 20:02

 Unification Minister Lee In-young on Sunday vowed to act "more quickly" to resume dialogue with North Korea while calling on Pyongyang to flexibly respond to offers for talks.

Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks at a conference held Friday in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks at a conference held Friday in central Seoul. (Yonhap)


   Lee made the remarks during an event to mark the end of the ministry-organized "Unification Walk" campaign where dozens of participants walked together for 13 days along the border in the hope of the reunification of the two Koreas. It was the first of 10 rounds of such walks planned this year, and Lee earlier joined the walk for a few days.

   "It has been about two years since the dialogue between the South and the North, and the North and the US came to a halt, along with the walk toward peace," Lee told the participants during the event held in Paju, north of Seoul.

   "The government will move more quickly to restore communications channels and resume dialogue at an early date," he added. "I hope that North Korea will also respond with more flexible wisdom."

   Nuclear talks between the US and the North and inter-Korean relations have remained stalled since the Hanoi summit between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 ended without a deal.

   North Korea also cut off all communication channels with South Korea last summer in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from defectors in the South. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114