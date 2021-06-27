[Graphic News] New Zealand has ‘bubbliest’ housing market in world

New Zealand has the bubbliest housing market in the world, followed by Canada and Sweden, according to a ranking by Bloomberg Economics.
Real estate prices around the world are flashing the kind of bubble warnings that haven’t been seen since the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the global news service said.
Bloomberg ranked the world’s frothiest housing markets based on key indicators such as the price-to-rent ratio, price-to-income ratio, price growth and credit growth.
South Korea ranked 19th on the list. (Bloomberg)
