KakaoBank to join first-ever credit rating agency specialized for mom-and-pop stores

KakaoBank logo (KakaoBank)





KakaoBank, South Korea’s lending mobile-only bank, on Sunday said it will, together with other industry partners, launch a credit scoring service specialized in mom-and-pop stores in its efforts to expand loans for low credit holders.



The lender will join a new credit-scoring company specialized for private business operators as a major shareholder with a 33 percent stake, along with Korea Credit Data, which will own 43 percent.



KCD is the operator of Cash Note, a business management solution for small- and medium- businesses that has 800,000 users.



The new company, tentatively named Medium-interest Innovation Corp, will be joined by five other financial companies including Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company, KB Kookim Bank, Hyundai Capital, Jeonbuk Bank and Welcome Savings Bank.



The new company plans to develop innovate credit scoring models for individual businesses including those who are self-employed and freelancers based on financial and non-financial data from shareholders and make them available to other financial companies.



On Friday, Medium-interest Innovation Corp applied for preliminary permission for the new credit rating company to the financial authorities and is expected to earn the title of the first credit rating agency specialized for small businesses.



Currently, credit ratings for private operators are based primarily on a business owner’s personal credit information and does not take tangible and intangible competitive elements of the business into consideration. This results in high interest rates for business owners.



According to KakaoBank and KCD, about half of individual businesses are classified as mid- and low-credit borrowers and use high-interest loans, with many paying high interest rates of more than 11 percent.



Expanding loans for low- and mid- credit holders are one of the major reasons the government approved Internet-only banks. KakaoBank and K bank, the country’s first Internet-only bank as well as Toss Bank, which is scheduled to launch in September, all aim to broaden loans for thin credit filers.



“We decided to participate in the Mid-interest Innovation Corp. because we believe that the capabilities and knowledge of the industry’s top shareholders can contribute to expanding financial inclusiveness for small businesses,” said Kim Kwang-ok, who is in charge of KakaoBank’s task force for expanding loans for low and mid-credit holders.



KakaoBank plans to expand the proportion of its loans for low- and mid-credit borrowers from 10.2 percent as of the end of 2020 to 30 percent by the end of 2023.





Korea Credit Data (KCD)