NK resident voice concerns over Kim's weight loss

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a meeting of senior officials of the central committee and provincial party committees of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on June 7, 2021, in this photo captured from the North's Korean Central Television the next day. (North's Korean Central Television)

North Korea's state-run television recently aired an interview of a resident expressing concerns over a slimmer looking Kim Jong-un amid speculation that he has significantly lost weight.



"The people were most heartbroken to see the respected General Secretary looking thinner," a North Korean resident said during an interview with Korean Central Television on Friday.



"Everyone is saying that they are moved to tears," the resident said.



A news report earlier said that Kim appears to have lost a "significant amount of weight" based on the analysis that his wristwatch seems to have been fastened tighter during a politburo session of the ruling party earlier this month.



The unification ministry earlier said it is keeping an eye on Kim's health but has nothing to say about any unusual signs over his weight loss. (Yonhap)