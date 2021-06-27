Will drive-in theaters offer way out of pandemic times?

CGV’s drive-in theater (CGV)

Being unable to walk into theaters freely in the non-face-to-face era has changed moviegoers’ behavior and boosted streaming platforms such as Netflix and Watcha. But for many, the big screen in a cinema is still the ideal choice.



According to movie industry reports on June 26, CGV and Lotte Cinema recently opened drive-in theaters in Incheon and Busan -- the first in South Korea to be operated by large multiplex theater chains with branches throughout the country.



The most obvious advantage of a drive-in theater is being able to enjoy movies with friends and family -- on a big screen with full sound -- without coming into contact with the general public.



The CGV Drive-In Square One theater, which opened June 25 in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, can accommodate some 100 vehicles. Between July and November last year, CGV temporarily operated a drive-in theater in Gwacheon’s Seoul Land. But the Incheon branch is permanent, it said.



At Seoul Land, 51 percent of the drive-in theater’s spaces were filled on average, a CGV official told a domestic media outlet. Given those numbers, the company decided to open a permanent drive-in.



Another advantage of the drive-in experience is direct access to the outdoors. Next to the Square One drive-in theater there is a stream called Seunggicheon, with a walking trail where visitors can spend time before and after movies.



Delivery services are also provided, with pick-up stands where visitors can order popcorn and other snacks that they can eat in their cars -- unlike today’s indoor movie theaters, which only allow beverages and prohibit solid food.





A poster for Lotte Cinema’s new drive-in theater in Busan (Lotte Cinema)