Business

Hyundai Steel’s globally recognized sustainability report accessible online

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 17:56       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 17:56
Hyundai Steel’s web-based annual sustainability report “2021 Beyond Steel” (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel’s globally acclaimed annual sustainability report, “Beyond Steel,” is accessible online, the company said Sunday.

This year’s report, which details the company’s strategies, efforts and progress on environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives, is published digitally online so that anyone can gain access.

Its responsive design enables images, graphics and texts to automatically adjust to the size of the user’s device, be it a personal computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Hyundai Steel said it is the first steel company to publish a web-based integrated annual report.

The 2020 version of “Beyond Steel” was awarded the gold prize at the latest LACP Vision Awards, in which some 1,000 companies, government agencies and nonprofit organizations from 20 countries took part. The League of American Communications Professionals is an international authority in marketing research that competitively judges annual reports and sustainability reports.

