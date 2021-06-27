[Life, unprepared] DIY pensions gather steam in Korea

Pedestrians are seen walking past an alley in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

This is the second installment of a series of articles investigating financial activities of seniors during rapid digitalization of the finance industry. —Ed.



Three years ago, a 32-year-old software developer surnamed Park bought an individual retirement pension plan, not knowing exactly what his corporate pension plan was as an employee.



Holding a portfolio mix of stock funds and a bond fund, with one of the stock funds returning as high as 43 percent since inception, the private retirement plan is now offering him a financial return, a tax deduction and a sense of relief.



“I have doubts whether I‘ll be able to get the public pension payment regularly or not when I get older,” he said.



“Building my own pension portfolio makes me feel relieved about my future.“



Park is one of the many Koreans saving their cash in do-it-yourself private retirement plans for various benefits and perceive them as an act of investing. Observing the growth, financial institutions here are moving to capitalize on the burgeoning private pension marketplace supported by the government‘s tax break and the new rules over the past few years.



The changing environment allows more Korean private pension savers to take risks as they build up their pension pots, in order to avoid income poverty as they retire.



Moreover, the ample liquidity triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is turning pension savers‘ attention away from the principal-income guaranteed financial products like deposits, recognizing a need to hedge inflation in the long run.



This trend comes as more Koreans find themselves prone to income poverty after retirement, although the nation has provided a multi-tiered, earnings-related retirement income regime that comprises public pension plans including the National Pension Service, as well as tax-favored private pensions.



According to the latest data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, 43.8 percent of those aged over 65 saw their income lower than 50 percent of the median equivalized household disposable income, and the ratio in Korea was the highest among all 41 countries surveyed in 2016.



The survey also showed that the difference between poverty among younger old -- or those aged 66-75 -- and older old at the age of over 75 was the highest in Korea.



In light of the old-age poverty concerns, as well as demographic changes that contribute to draining resources in the public pension system, more Koreans are turning to the private pension system that operates on a voluntary basis, having second thoughts about their extreme risk-avoiding behavior.



“More employees in Korea are creating, curating and executing pension strategies individually,” Kim Jin-woong, director of longevity research institute at NH Investment & Securities, told The Korea Herald.



“More people are looking to take advantage of financial investment products to get the best out of their pension pot especially in the low-interest setting.”



Individualism, risk for financial security



The pension marketplace shows a sign of maturing, 16 years after the concept of private pension in Asia’s fourth-largest economy set foot with the introduction of the Employee Retirement Security Act in 2005.



As of end-2020, Korean pension service providers have piled up an over 100 trillion won ($88.6 billion) contribution through private pension products where savers have autonomy in making an investment decision, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.



These are either “defined contribution,” a scheme where an employee has a right to choose investment vehicles among at least three choices proposed by his or her employer; or “individual retirement pension,” which allows an individual to build an 18 million-won extra pension pot each year with higher spontaneity.



The two types accounted for nearly 40 percent of the total accumulated private pension pots as of 2020, up two percentage points from 2019.



Another expert said the nation is achieving financial inclusion in some ways.



“Koreans are becoming increasingly financially savvy, so that they can capitalize on the benefits from the DIY pension products such as financial returns and tax relief,” said Kim Sung-il, head of retirement research firm at Consulting Group Good Company.





Pedestrians walk through Myeong-dong shopping district in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)