 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Private think tank researcher indicted on espionage charges

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 27, 2021 - 10:23       Updated : Jun 27, 2021 - 10:23
This file photo shows the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. (Yonhap)
A researcher from a Seoul-based private think tank has been indicted on espionage charges after allegedly contacting a North Korean agent and spying for the North, prosecutors said Sunday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it has referred Lee Jeong-hun, a research fellow of the April 27 Era Research Institute, to court for trial on charges of meeting and communicating with a North Korean agent who infiltrated South Korea, in violation of the National Security Law.

The 57-year-old Lee is accused of meeting with the agent, who entered South Korea in April 2017 under the disguise of a Peruvian of Japanese descent, four times and reporting on the activities of local progressives, including himself. He was also suspected of being trained on how to send and receive encrypted directives and reports.

Prosecutors alleged that Lee downloaded encrypted directives posted on an overseas online storage site by a North Korean intelligence agency between 2018 and 2019, and then sent out 14 reports on five occasions. The North's agent reportedly left the country after that.

Lee is also charged with publishing two books advocating for and praising North Korea's "juche" ideology (self-reliance), hereditary succession and dictatorship, military-first politics and possession of nuclear weapons in violation of the security law.

Lee was arrested on May 16 through a joint investigation by the National Intelligence Service and the Seoul police.

Lee's research institute was established in 2018 to explore ideas and policies for the era of peaceful inter-Korean unification.

In 2006, Lee was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of reporting South Korean internal trends to North Korean agents. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114