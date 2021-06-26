13 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

Eleven American soldiers and two dependents in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, US Forces Korea has said.



Nine service members and a family member of a soldier stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have been infected earlier this week after coming into direct contact with people who tested positive recently, USFK said Friday.



A dependent of another service member from Camp Humphreys and two service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 km north of Seoul, also tested positive this week after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it added.



All thirteen individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases, USFK said.



USFK has reported a series of infections from the two bases this month.



"Even though we are close to achieving an 80 percent vaccination of our community, now is not the time to become complacent. We must adhere to the USFK core tenets and remain vigilant as we stamp out these recent clusters," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 932, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the US.