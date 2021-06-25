[Herald Interview] South Korean startup AweXomeRay develops next-generation X-ray technology for fresh, healthy air

For decades, X-rays have been mostly used for medical purposes such as checking for bone fractures, pneumonia and breast cancer.



South Korean entrepreneur Gihm Se Hoon, however, uses the high energy radiation for air purification and sterilization, which has become an important technology amid worries over particulate pollution, and of course, floating bacteria and viruses, such as the coronavirus.



The founder and CEO of aweXome Ray and his fellow scientists have commercialized an electrostatic precipitator-type air purifier powered. The equipment, which can be installed in closed spaces such as buildings, factories, underground and even in submarines, removes air pollutants rapidly without generating ozone, he said. Unlike traditional air purifiers, aweXome Ray’s equipment has no filters. It purifies and sterilizes the air simultaneously, he says.





AweXome Ray Founder and CEO Gihm Se Hoon points at a ventilation in which his company’s air pufication and sterilization equipment that uses the next generation X-ray technology. (D.Camp)



With the technology, Gihm believes that the company can not only eliminate fine dust in the air, but also create a healthier and greener environment. And the growing interest in green buildings is a golden opportunity for the company.



A high-rise building sold by Igis Asset Management early this year is a prime example. The local management company purchased the building in Yeouido for 212 billion won three years ago, renovated for LEED certification, and sold it at 336 billion won this year.



LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a system of rating and certifying sustainable buildings.



“Building owners use green remodeling as a strategy to improve property value. For this case, the building’s value went up significantly because it was certified as a LEED Gold, the second-highest rating of the system,” said Gihm in an interview with The Korea Herald. “Although aweXome Ray’s air purification was installed on just one floor, (the asset management company) adopting our innovative technology (to its property) has become the talk of the town for its contribution in turning it into an internationally certified green building.”



Kakao Ventures and Seoul Techno Holdings participated in the first round funding as well as the second round, which was also joined by D.camp and Base Investment. Combining the first two rounds, the company raised 2.2 billion won. In the Series A funding that was completed in June 2020, the company raised 3 billion won from investors and 3 billion won worth of convertible bonds from the state-run Korea Development Bank.



This year has been a remarkable for the company’s growth. The company is supplying its air purifying and sterilizing technology to the headquarters of Korean IT giants Naver and Kakao this summer. AweXome Ray also worked with a vaccine center, a hospital and a local health center in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, to manage air quality there. Turning those public facilities into green buildings was carried out as part of its Green Unicorn project, the CEO said.



AweXome Ray was selected as one of the first Green Unicorn candidates by the Ministry of Environment in 2020. The Green Unicorn is a project run by the government dedicated to implementing green industry standards and backing promising early-stage companies.





Image of building installation example (aweXome Ray)