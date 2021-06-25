Two Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19

Soldiers undergo COVID-19 vaccinations at the ROK Marine Corps Command on June 7, 2021, when vaccinations for soldiers aged under 30 began, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Defense of ministry)

Two soldiers tested positive for the new coronavirus following their recent vacation, the defense ministry said Friday.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,012.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 634 new cases, including 602 local infections, raising the total caseload to 153,789, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



The ministry said its inoculation program is going smoothly, with 91.4 percent of service members in their 20s receiving their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccination campaign for younger soldiers began earlier this month and is to wrap up around next week. Soldiers aged 30 and older were given AstraZeneca's vaccine, and they will receive the second shots starting around July, the ministry said. (Yonhap)