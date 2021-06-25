 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Electronics to vaccinate its workers from next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 25, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : Jun 25, 2021 - 10:44
A health worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a citizen at a hospital in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A health worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a citizen at a hospital in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it will begin running an in-house vaccination program for its workers next month to beef up antivirus measures amid the pandemic.

The tech giant will inoculate employees aged 18-59 working at its plants in South Korea, as well as those dispatched from its partner companies, in cooperation with local health authorities.

They will begin administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Samsung's in-house medical clinics July 27.

Its affiliate Samsung Display Co. already announced that it will also launch in-house vaccination programs next month.

Other South Korean companies, including SK hynix Inc. and LG Display Co., are also reportedly considering adopting such inoculation programs to better protect their workers from the novel coronavirus.

South Korea's health authorities earlier said they will allow companies to vaccinate their workers through in-house medical facilities around August to boost the nationwide inoculation drive. (Yonhap)
