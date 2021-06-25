Kospi hits 3,300 points on US infrastructure plan

A dealer is seen in a currency dealing room of Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korea‘s first-tier stock bourse index Kospi hit an all-time high in early morning trading Friday, maintaining a winning streak for the fourth consecutive day.
This is the first time the composite benchmark index representing the Korea Exchange’s main board exceeded 3,300 points since its birth in 1980.
As soon as the market opened at 9 a.m., the Kospi index hit the highest point at 3,302.65 points, just a day after its record-high set at 3,292.27 points.
This comes after United States President Joe Biden approved a $1 trillion infrastructure spending deal. The plan, coupled with improved economic readings in the US, has pushed US indices such as the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high Thursday.
“We expect the US infrastructure deal to escalate the enterprise value of Korean firms associated with industrial goods and fifth-generational networks,” Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, wrote in a note to investors Friday.
Seo added that the Kospi is likely to cross 3,300 points, but urged investors to be mindful of global tapering talks that often leave investors more inclined to sell stocks.
At around 9:50 a.m., semiconductor giant Samsung Electronics was trading 0.9 percent higher than the previous closing price, and chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.6 percent.
