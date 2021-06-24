 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, EU agree to boost security cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 20:56       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 20:56

(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea and the European Union agreed Thursday to further strengthen defense and security ties during a biennial security dialogue, the defense ministry said.

During the fourth Security and Defense Dialogue held via a video link, the two sides shared their assessments of regional security situations and discussed ways to deepen defense cooperation, according to the ministry.

South Korea was represented by Kim Sang-jin, director general of international policy at the Ministry of National Defense, and the EU by Joanneke Balfoort, director for security and defense policy in the European External Action Service.

"Kim asked for the EU's cooperation and support for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace," the defense ministry said in a release.

In response, Balfoort "stressed the EU's strong backing for Seoul's efforts to better inter-Korean ties and vowed to spare no support for peace on the Korean Peninsula," it added.

The EU official also explained details of the EU's Indo-Pacific strategies, and voiced hope for cooperation with South Korea to implement them.

"The two sides agreed to boost cooperation to beef up maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and the adjacent African regions against growing threats by pirates," according to the release.

The security dialogue between the two sides was launched in

2015 and has been held once in two years.

  

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114