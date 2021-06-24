[Today’s K-pop] Ateez to release Japanese record

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez is launching its next record, “Dreamers,” in Japan next month, said agency KQ Entertainment on Thursday.



“Dreamers” consists of the title track and an acoustic version of “Still Here,” a song from its first Japanese full album, “Into the A to Z,” which came out in March.



In a 30-second teaser trailer the bandmates appear fresh and cool against the backdrop of Jeju Island.



The title track is full of positive energy as the band roots for everyone endeavoring to realize their dreams. It was chosen as the ending theme song for animation “Digimon Adventure” and will be heard from next month.



The seven-member act will also host a digital fan meet, “Ateez Summer Vacation Camp – Dreamers,” in time for the record’s release. Using live viewing technology, the band will meet its fans through a huge screen installed in Yokohama and will display the costumes and accessories the bandmates wore.



Twice leaps to No. 9 on Billboard Artist 100





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice hit No. 9 on Billboard’s Artist 100, jumping 64 rungs from its previous spot in December last year.



Its newest EP, “Taste of Love,” entered the Billboard 200, the best showing ever for an EP from a female K-pop band, according to the tally that became available June 11.



The EP, led by “Alcohol-Free,” landed on Billboard charts in 11 categories, topping the album sales chart, the current album sales chart and the world album chart. The song ranked No. 3 on the world digital song sales chart.



The video “Alcohol-Free” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in about 11 days, the shortest time ever for the nonet. All 15 of its songs so far have reached the milestone, and the group has cemented its status as the female act with the most videos with over 100 million views.



On Wednesday the band also unveiled the jacket image for its upcoming Japanese album, “Perfect World,” set to be released July 28.



N.Flying to host on/offline concert





(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



N.Flying will take to the stage next month for a standalone concert in Seoul, said label FNC Entertainment on Thursday.



The event, “2021 N.Flying Live ‘&CON’ - Man on the Moon,” will take place July 31 and will also be livestreamed.



The boy band released its first studio album, “Man on the Moon,” earlier this month and the concert’s subtitle reflects this. The ampersand in the title symbolizes its expectations for its future.



Meanwhile, band member Kim Jaehyun started shooting a horror movie recently, said the movie distributor the same day. He will be the male lead in the movie, based on a webtoon about mysterious things that keep occurring near a train station. Writer Takahashi Hiroshi, of Japanese horror movie series “The Ring,” will be in charge of the script for the film adaptation.



Brave Girls to host 1st fan meet





(Credit: Brave Entertainment)