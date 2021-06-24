 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Shinsegae's E-Mart to acquire 80 pct stake in eBay Korea for 3.4 tln won

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2021 - 19:32       Updated : Jun 24, 2021 - 19:32

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

E-Mart Inc., a discount store chain under Shinsegae Group, said Thursday it has signed an agreement with eBay Inc. to acquire an 80 percent stake in its South Korean e-commerce unit for 3.44 trillion won (US$3.05 billion), a move expected to bring about a seismic shift in the local e-commerce sector.

The South Korean retailer said that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. e-commerce giant for the acquisition of the controlling stake in eBay Korea, which is contingent on the Bank of Korea's acceptance of a foreign exchange transaction.

EBay said in a release that the deal is expected to close by the end of the year or early next year, pending regulatory approvals.

EBay Korea is a major player in South Korea's e-commerce sector and operates platforms such as Gmarket and Auction.

The acquisition is expected to bolster E-Mart's parent and retail giant Shinsegae Group to take on local e-commerce rivals, such as Coupang Inc.

EBay Korea accounted for around 12 percent of the local market last year, while internet giant Naver Corp. held the top spot with

18 percent, followed by Coupang at 13 percent.

Shinsegae Group's SSG.com held an estimated 3 percent, and the acquisition would catapult the retailer's share of the market to second place.

E-Mart said in a statement that it would strengthen ties with eBay Korea and invest more than 1 trillion won over the next four years in fulfillment centers, or warehouses.

The company said it expects the acquisition to increase E-Mart's online sales to 50 percent of the total and bring about its shift to online and digital services.

While Shinsegae Group had reportedly formed a consortium with Naver to acquire eBay Korea, the internet giant later pulled out of the bid.

Naver was among a list of companies that had initially competed to acquire eBay Korea, including wireless carrier SK Telecom Co.

and major retailer Lotte Shopping.

Shares in E-mart fell 1.57 percent to 157,000 won on the Seoul bourse, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.3 percent gain.

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114