[Graphic News] Seoul National University ranks 9th among Asian universities

Seoul National University has retained its rank of 9th place among Asia‘s top universities, while Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and Sungkyunkwan University ranked 13th and 14th respectively in the latest rankings by Times Higher Education.
The top 10 universities in Asia were dominated by China. Tsinghua topped the ranking followed by Peking University and the National University of Singapore
The university rankings are based on global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across their core missions: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
