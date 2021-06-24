[Photo News] Lotte Maison Dong Busan opens in East Busan

Lotte Maison Dong Busan, the first brick-and-mortar shopping complex for furniture, home appliances and accessories with 38 domestic and foreign brands opened its doors in the southern port city on June 24.
A number of top furniture brands, including Simmons, Hanssem, and ACE, have their products on display inside the shopping complex.
Aside from the furniture stores, the living-focused mall features unique spaces as well, including “Pet Park”, a playground and training field for dogs, “Brick Campus”, a brick-art theme park with various Lego exhibitions, and skateboard shop “C.Ruza Skate Park”
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com
)