 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

O’ Canada! Culture Week opens in Pyeongtaek

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 25, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 25, 2021 - 10:06
Poster for Canada Culture Week hosted by the city of Pyeongtaek and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (Embassy of Canada in Seoul)
Poster for Canada Culture Week hosted by the city of Pyeongtaek and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (Embassy of Canada in Seoul)
Canadian Culture Week will open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, as part of Pyeongtaek World Culture Week on Saturday.

The program will run until July 1.

The Canadian Embassy in Seoul said this year’s events start with a Korean War memorial photo exhibition showcasing the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Gapyeong.

The exhibition will also have a commemorative photo zone, at which visitors can try on ice hockey gear, and check out popular Canadian tourist destinations and books recommended by the Canadian ambassador in Seoul. An education fair will also assist visitors with aspirations of studying or working in Canada.

The last day of the week will see an at-home traditional Canadian online cooking class in which the ambassador‘s wife will feature a recipe for “Tourtiere,” or Canadian meat pie.

Hosted by the city of Pyeongtaek and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Pyeongtaek World Culture Week is to promote cultural diversity and cooperation with the government officials under the slogan of “Cultural Walks Connecting the World.”

According to a Pyeongtaek official, the event is a new attempt held under difficult circumstances due to COVID-19, but will contribute to public diplomacy and raise the status of the city as part of a sustainable cultural exchange and cooperation with the embassy.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114