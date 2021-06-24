O’ Canada! Culture Week opens in Pyeongtaek

Poster for Canada Culture Week hosted by the city of Pyeongtaek and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (Embassy of Canada in Seoul)
Canadian Culture Week will open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, as part of Pyeongtaek World Culture Week on Saturday.
The program will run until July 1.
The Canadian Embassy in Seoul said this year’s events start with a Korean War memorial photo exhibition showcasing the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Gapyeong.
The exhibition will also have a commemorative photo zone, at which visitors can try on ice hockey gear, and check out popular Canadian tourist destinations and books recommended by the Canadian ambassador in Seoul. An education fair will also assist visitors with aspirations of studying or working in Canada.
The last day of the week will see an at-home traditional Canadian online cooking class in which the ambassador‘s wife will feature a recipe for “Tourtiere,” or Canadian meat pie.
Hosted by the city of Pyeongtaek and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, Pyeongtaek World Culture Week is to promote cultural diversity and cooperation with the government officials under the slogan of “Cultural Walks Connecting the World.”
According to a Pyeongtaek official, the event is a new attempt held under difficult circumstances due to COVID-19, but will contribute to public diplomacy and raise the status of the city as part of a sustainable cultural exchange and cooperation with the embassy.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)