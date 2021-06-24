BAT unveils eco-friendly package for Glo

(BAT Korea)
BAT Korea has unveiled a new “Eco Package” for its tobacco heating product Glo in its latest effort to embrace environmental, social and corporate governance values.
To minimize carbon emissions and resources during the product distribution process, the size of the package has been reduced 30 percent, the South Korean unit of the British multinational company said.
In addition, the product instructions have been simplified while the charging adapter, which was mainly made of plastic, has been excluded.
“We noticed the environmental issues in product packaging and distribution, so we introduced the Glo Eco Package,” said a BAT Korea official.
The new packaging marks the latest in a series of environmental efforts the company has undertaken. It also plans to start generating solar power at its plant in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, in the second half of this year.
To make the package more eco-friendly, the plastic container has been replaced with a recyclable and biodegradable pulp tray while the PVC protective film surrounding the device has been removed thanks to the device surface, which has been finished with a scratch-resistant matte coating.
By replacing its earlier air pack and packaging tape with eco-friendly paper materials, BAT said, it drastically reduced the total amount of plastic packaging used during the logistics process.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)