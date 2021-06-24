First walking tour in London held to introduce Korean history

A “Where London Meets Korea” participant listens to the guide at the Korean Cultural Center UK. (Korea Tourism Organization)

A walking tour has been held in the United Kingdom for locals interested in Korean culture and history.



The Korea Tourism Organization, along with the Korean Cultural Center UK, jointly launched a walking tour on Wednesday, to showcase locations and symbolic features in the city that have a connection to Korea.



The two-hour tour was designed to reach out to British citizens craving future visits to Korea, while still waiting for the relaunch of cross-border travels following the pandemic.





Participants on the tour, “Where London Meets Korea,” take a photo in front of the Korean War Memorial in London on Wednesday. (Korea Tourism Organization)

Held under the slogan, “Where London Meets Korea,” 20 people were selected in a lottery, among some 417 applicants who signed up.



A local guide joined the tour, explaining the history and culture of Korea in detail and its relationship to the United Kingdom.



To commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Korean War, and remember the British soldiers who fought for the war during the period, the tour began at the Korean War Memorial near the River Thames.





A promotional poster for the walking tour, “Where London Meets Korea” (Korea Tourism Organization)