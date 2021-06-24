 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

First walking tour in London held to introduce Korean history

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 26, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 26, 2021 - 16:01
A “Where London Meets Korea” participant listens to the guide at the Korean Cultural Center UK. (Korea Tourism Organization)
A “Where London Meets Korea” participant listens to the guide at the Korean Cultural Center UK. (Korea Tourism Organization)
A walking tour has been held in the United Kingdom for locals interested in Korean culture and history.

The Korea Tourism Organization, along with the Korean Cultural Center UK, jointly launched a walking tour on Wednesday, to showcase locations and symbolic features in the city that have a connection to Korea.

The two-hour tour was designed to reach out to British citizens craving future visits to Korea, while still waiting for the relaunch of cross-border travels following the pandemic. 

Participants on the tour, “Where London Meets Korea,” take a photo in front of the Korean War Memorial in London on Wednesday. (Korea Tourism Organization)
Participants on the tour, “Where London Meets Korea,” take a photo in front of the Korean War Memorial in London on Wednesday. (Korea Tourism Organization)
Held under the slogan, “Where London Meets Korea,” 20 people were selected in a lottery, among some 417 applicants who signed up.

A local guide joined the tour, explaining the history and culture of Korea in detail and its relationship to the United Kingdom.

To commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Korean War, and remember the British soldiers who fought for the war during the period, the tour began at the Korean War Memorial near the River Thames.

A promotional poster for the walking tour, “Where London Meets Korea” (Korea Tourism Organization)
A promotional poster for the walking tour, “Where London Meets Korea” (Korea Tourism Organization)
Strolling through London’s city center, the tours visited the Korean Cultural Center UK and Trafalgar Square, which served as the venue for the London Korean Festival 2015, held in August. Afterwards, festival participants went to the British Museum’s Korea Gallery, delving into the historic cultural and art pieces from Korea that are on display at the exhibit.

The walking trip ended by sunset, wrapping up the experience with Korean restaurants and shops to enjoy in the city.

“We will continue to make efforts to increase curiosity about Korea and encourage more British people to visit the country when international travel resumes,” Lee Sang-min, head of the KPO’s London branch said in a press release.


By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114